The Diocese of Syracuse is taking their annual priestly Discernment Retreat digital this year by conducting a daylong session via Zoom. The virtual conference will gather young men from across the state who are considering a call to the priesthood.

Dynamic talks on the priesthood will be delivered by vocation directors from Syracuse, Ogdensburg and Buffalo. Our own Father David Baker will give a talk on celibacy. Participants can also meet and hear from current seminarians.

The retreat is for young men 16-35 who want to take their discernment life to the next level.

It takes place Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom. Register at vocations@syrdio.org. Registration deadline is Jan. 1

For more information visit vocations-Syracuse.org.