Sister Mary De Angelis Nowak, 86, a Felician sister for 67 years, died in Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Williamsville, on Dec. 14, 2020. The former Theresa Nowak was born on July 28, 1934, in Buffalo. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Buffalo. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 16, 1953, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 3, 1961. She graduated from Girls Vocational High School in Buffalo. She held a bachelor of science degree in Education from Mount St. Joseph (now Medaille) College in Buffalo, and a master of science degree in business administration from Marywood College, Scranton, Pa.

The first ministry of Sister DeAngelis was at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, where she assisted with child care. The following year, 1957, she began teaching students at the primary level at St. John Kanty School in Buffalo. She continued teaching in elementary schools in the Diocese of Buffalo for eight years.

In 1965, Sister DeAngelis embarked on her 10-year stay at Sacred Heart School in Syracuse. She taught English and business subjects to students on the secondary level. Six years later, she accepted the position of serving as principal at Sacred Heart High School.

Upon her return to Buffalo, she joined the faculty at Villa Maria College of Buffalo as the instructor of Business Studies. In 1998, she accepted the position of vice president of business affairs which she held for 32 years. She was always diligent and precise in her undertakings. In 2010, she became the coordinator of accounts payable for four years.

Sister DeAngelis treasured her vocation to the Felician Congregation. She ministered to the sisters in local leadership. She was also a member of the Associate Program Team for some time.

In February 2014, she became a patient in the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center. For a few years she assisted the local communicator with clerical work until her failing health curtailed this service. In addition to praying, she spent much time in reading – a pastime which she always enjoyed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Pelagia (Przybyl) Nowak and her sisters, Clara Sakoski and Irene Krzeminski.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister DeAngelis at a future date. Interment will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.