STELLA NIAGARA — While you are deciding on gifts this holiday season, consider treating yourself or others to an easy and enjoyable way to start the new year with joy in your heart through new Devotion-by-Distance programs offered by Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center. Designed to feature various types of retreat programming based on adult distance-learning principles, Devotion-by-Distance will include discussion groups, online retreats, great courses, and more.

First to be launched is the Zoom-based book club, in which members will share insights of the written word with fellow book lovers. All book club participants will receive a discounted copy of each book to be discussed.

The Stella Niagara Devotion-by-Distance Book Club will initially feature “Making Room for God: Decluttering and the Spiritual Life” by Mary Elizabeth Sperry, a perfect book topic to begin the 2021 New Year with a purpose. Space is limited and advance paid reservations of $20 per person are required by Dec. 30.

The Book Club’s Zoom sessions will be one hour per week on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. starting on Jan. 5, 2021. The author herself will be joining one or more of the Zoom sessions to further enhance the distance learning experience.

Unfortunately, due to the increased rise of the COVID-19 virus in Western New York, the Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center has had to temporarily suspend any daytime or overnight guest visits, meetings or retreats. However, virtual retreats and the book club are currently offered on various topics via Devotion-by-Distance programming.

Gift certificates for any current or future retreat center programming, including any of the new Devotion-by-Distance programs, are also available. To pre-register and for more information, call the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 1, 2, 3 or 4 and visit the website, http://www.stellaniagararetreats.org.