KENMORE — The tradition of giving back continues this year for the Ellwood Fire Company, which provided St. John the Baptist’s Outreach Food Pantry with a check for $750. The pantry currently serves more than 40 families through food distribution every Wednesday between 1 and 2 p.m. The check was presented by Firefighter Mike Iannello to St. John the Baptist Parish pastoral assistant Sister Jolene Ellis, OSF.

In past years, Ellwood volunteer firefighters have collected food from neighborhood residents, but the pandemic led to the decision not to conduct the food drive this year. The money was raised through donations to the company, with $500 coming from the Past Chief’s Association, and $250 from the fire company.

“Members of the Ellwood Fire Company have a long history of generously supporting our outreach efforts at St. John’s,” said Father Michael Parker, pastor of the Kenmore parish. “We are grateful for their fine example of providing financial support to those families who we continue to support through our outreach efforts.”

Families in need can contact the food pantry at 716-873-2933. Food and cash donations are also accepted, and can be dropped off at the St. John’s rectory, 1085 Englewood Ave.

St. John the Baptist Parish pastoral assistant Sister Jolene Ellis, OSF (foreground) stands shows the mutual support of Ellwood Fire Company members (from left) Rob Carncross, Dave VanDewater Sr., Mike Iannello, Brian Nigro, Roger Restorff and Bob Pohlman. Photo courtesy of St. John the Baptist Parish