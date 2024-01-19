ST. BONAVENTURE — The Warming House, St. Bonaventure University’s student-run soup kitchen in Olean, has received a $4,000 grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation.

Laura Whitford (second from left), executive director of the Renodin Foundation, tours the Warming House and had met meal coordinators and guests of the Olean soup kitchen. From left: Mike Waseda, Whitford, Molly Edgington, Kylee Leonard and Natalie Ponzi. (Photo courtesy of St. Bonaventure University)

The money will be used to purchase nutritious food, and cleaning and food service supplies, said Alice Miller Nation, director of University Ministries.

“We are always grateful for the support of the Renodin Foundation, which has been a benefactor of the Warming House for years,” Miller Nation said. “As we work to build an endowment to sustain the Warming House for years to come, grants like these are vital for us to provide daily meals to the underserved members of our community.”

The Warming House, founded in 1974, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The Renodin Foundation provides grants for programs and projects whose public charitable purposes are carried out in a manner consistent with the tradition of the Franciscan Sisters. Grant awards show a connection to the mission of the foundation and assist the needy, underprivileged, elderly, developmentally disabled, handicapped and economically disadvantaged.

The foundation is attentive to the religious tradition and pastoral mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and committed to the Gospel stance of social justice, which is lived out in a spirit of love, healing and compassion.The foundation focuses its energy and resources primarily in the Twin Tiers and strives to improve the quality of life of the region’s poor and marginalized neighbors.