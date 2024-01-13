Many areas of Western New York will experience heavy snowfalls and drifting along with extremely high winds, bitter wind chills, and possible power outages. These are dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Please respect the travel bans in our communities. In light of these dangerous conditions no one should put themselves or others at risk to attend Sunday Mass this weekend.

I have asked those parishes who have livestream capabilities to livestream their weekend Masses. If you community has travel restrictions or dangerous weather conditions, do not attempt to attend Masses in person. Use the livestream technology to spiritually connect with others in prayer. Also, please check on neighbors who may be in need.

Please join me in praying for our first responders, utility workers, hospital workers, and all those serving our communities during this storm.

Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo