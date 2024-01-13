LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Catholic Life Features

Bishop Michael Fisher asks for Masses to be live-streamed, asks for caution during storm

wnycatholic January 13, 2024
Share

Many areas of Western New York will experience heavy snowfalls and drifting along with extremely high winds, bitter wind chills, and possible power outages.  These are dangerous and life-threatening conditions.  Please respect the travel bans in our communities.  In light of these dangerous conditions no one should put themselves or others at risk to attend Sunday Mass this weekend. 

I have asked those parishes who have livestream capabilities to livestream their weekend Masses.  If you community has travel restrictions or dangerous weather conditions, do not attempt to attend Masses in person.  Use the livestream technology to spiritually connect with others in prayer.  Also, please check on neighbors who may be in need.  

Please join me in praying for our first responders, utility workers, hospital workers, and all those serving our communities during this storm.

                     Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher

                                                                                    Bishop of Buffalo

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Upon This Rock continues to aid parishes and education
Patrick J. Buechi April 30, 2021
Easter church attendance likely to be far behind pre-pandemic levels
By Mark Pattison/Catholic News Service March 23, 2021
Warsaw pastor fights distancing with digital connection
Patrick J. Buechi May 7, 2020
COVID-19 forces attendance at Mass via a live stream
Patrick McPartland April 4, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Upon This Rock continues to aid parishes and education
Easter church attendance likely to be far behind pre-pandemic levels
Warsaw pastor fights distancing with digital connection
COVID-19 forces attendance at Mass via a live stream
@Western New York Catholic 2020

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!