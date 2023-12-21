Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Sister M. Johnice Rzadkiewicz, CSSF, join Msgr. Paul Litwin and Principal Maria Wangler, and fourth grade volunteers at Christ the King School in Snyder for a holiday food drive. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“Let’s make their holiday season special.”

That rallying cry came from Russell Dluhy, a fourth grader at Christ the King Elementary School, who spearheaded a food drive that will provide hundreds of gifts to those in need.

The collection was given to the Response to Love Center, a multi-faceted institution that serves to improve lives in the community by addressing basic human needs and providing a pathway to self-sufficiency.

“A few weeks ago, we were reading the Scholastic News in our class,” Russell said of his inspiration. “There was this girl who was doing a food drive. She had a real big smile on her face. I thought, maybe we could do that.”

Choosing the Response to Love Center as a recipient was easy. Sister M. Johnice Rzadkiewicz, CSSF, founder of the East Side center is Russell’s great aunt. He has visited the center and has seen how it provided meals, clothing and education to Buffalo’s needy population.

While the fourth graders organized the drive, all the students of the Snyder pre-K through eight school pitched in to collect a van-full of food and personal care items, as well as toys for the center.

Students from Christ the King School in Snyder load up the Response to Love Center van after a holiday food drive. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“I was overwhelmed,” said Sister Johnice. “I was very proud of my family, especially Russell because he’s carrying out a tradition that we have in our family to reach out to those people who are in need. When Russell raised his hand and said he wanted to give to Response to Love, it made me so happy to see that torch being carried through the family.”

Bishop Michael W. Fisher came to the school to bless the food on packing day, Dec. 20.

“My brothers and sisters, God is love,” he said at an assembly in the school gym. “In the desire to make us share in this love, He sent His Son into the world to become one of us to come to our aid, and to show us how to be kind to the weak, the sick and unfortunate. Let us pray the Lord’s richest blessings on our students here, our faculty, and all the staff here at Christ the King School and Parish. As they have shown devotion to helping their brothers and sisters they may realize God’s love in their actions.”

He then sprinkled holy water on the food and students as well.

Michael Gilhooly, assistant director of the Response to Love Center, examines the full load of food, personal care items, and toys collected by the students at Christ the King School in Snyder. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Sister Johnice offered her gratitude to the students and Principal Maria Wangler for their hard work. “Thank you so much for all that you have done. It really touched many people’s lives. It touched my heart and made our ministry special,” she said.