Catholic Life Features
Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass coming Feb. 11

wnycatholic December 18, 2023
The Diocese of Buffalo wishes to honor couples who will observe their 25th, 50th, 60th and 70th wedding anniversaries in 2024 with a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher, during which couples will renew their marriage vows. The Mass will be held Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

After Mass, Bishop Fisher will be available for photos with couples and will bestow a small memento of the day. A brunch will follow at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Center, 160 Court St., behind City Hall.

Registration is required. You will need to provide the number of guests attending the Mass and/or brunch. 

Contact the Rectory Office at 716-828-9444 by Wednesday, Jan. 10 to register.

