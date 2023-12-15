LOADING

St. Bernadette hosts Inclusive Christmas Mass

wnycatholic December 15, 2023
ORCHARD PARK — St. Bernadette Church welcomes families with special needs to an inclusive Christmas Mass on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.

Father Joseph Wolf will be the celebrant. The Mass will be interpreted in American Sign Language and will be live-streamed on St. Bernadette’s Facebook page. After Mass, a reception will be held in the accessible Parish Ministry Center at 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

The Mass offers a shorter, less crowded worship setting allowing for freedom of movement as needed. The lighting will be dimmer, the music soothing and low gluten hosts will be available. This event is sponsored by Open Doors Ministry which advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities into the life of the parish. 

For more information contact Sharon Urbaniak at 716-648-1720 ext. 3 or sharonu@saintbopny.org.

