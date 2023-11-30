Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor and rector of OLV National Shrine & Basilica, welcomes guests to Heritage Edition of the Saint John’s Bible, the first handcrafted bible in 500 years. The Nov. 28 welcoming reception took place in OLV’s Father Baker Museum. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi).

OLV National Shrine & Basilica will host a piece of modern history to help celebrate its 100th anniversary. A reproduction of the Saint John’s Bible will be on display in the Lackawanna church from Dec. 3-Jan. 7.

The Saint John’s Bible features the complete text of the Bible, written on calfskin vellum using traditional tools and inks just as the Benedictine Monks did back in the 1500s. It is the first full Bible to be created in the manner used during the Middle Ages since, well, the Middle Ages.

Renowned calligrapher Donald Jackson and his team received a commission from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota in 1998, and began work in 2000 by handwriting the words “In the beginning.” Eleven years later, they finished the seven-volume set by writing “Amen.”

More than 160 illustrations, some of which are modern day depictions of biblical events, add color and life to the pages.

The Heritage addition, a reproduction meant to be looked at, handled and enjoyed, rests in OLV’s St. Joseph Chapel next to the Father Baker Museum. The original copy is available for viewing through glass, no touching, at The Saint John’s Bible Gallery at the university.

“We’re in the middle of our centennial celebration,” said Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor and rector of OLV National Shrine & Basilica. “We’ve been looking for opportunities to bring all kinds of events (to the basilica), so we can open the doors to the place, illuminate the dome, and welcome people from all faith traditions. The Saint John’s Bible is really something that relates to all Christian traditions as well as Jewish because of the Old Testament. It’s a traveling kind of experience.”

The Benedictine Monks at St. John’s Abbey had a similar thought. They wanted to find a way to bring people back to the Word of God in the 21st century. They contacted renowned calligrapher Donald Jackson back in 1995 and the project began.

“The illumination today is to make it relevant to the 21st century. So, you’ll see something like the Twin Towers embedded in some of the descriptions,” explained Msgr. LiPuma. “More than ever in the world today, we need people to reconnect to the very word of God. That’s what forms us, no matter what tradition you are.”

The Heritage Edition of the Saint John’s Bible will be on display at OILV’s St. Joseph Chapel until Jan. 7. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi).

OLV will host several events related to the Saint John’s Bible.

Saint John’s Bible: Open Viewing (Click for viewing times)

Saint John’s Bible OLV Community Kick-Off

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1-2 p.m.

Reverend Dr. John F. Ross, executive director of the Saint John’s Bible Heritage Program, will be at OLV Basilica to discuss the masterpiece’s amazing story. This will be the OLV Community’s first-look at the exhibit.

Calligraphy Demonstrations

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 12-2 p.m.

See an artist in action as acclaimed calligrapher Linda Meyer shows off the same skills used by the artisans who produced The Saint John’s Bible.