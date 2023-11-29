Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine will get Christmas started with a fun night out for the whole family on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The Bowmansville parish will host a free Christmas concert, tree lighting, food trucks and basket raffles at the magical outdoor shrine. St. Nick will also be there with cookies and hot cocoa.

Food trucks will roll up at 4:30 p.m. The tree lighting with St. Nick will take place at 6 p.m.

The concert featuring the award-winning Buffalo Gateway Chorus begins at 7 p.m. in the school gym. The evening promises to be fun for all ages.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., in Bowmansville.