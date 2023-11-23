LOADING

Thanksgiving blessings from Bishop Mike

wnycatholic November 23, 2023
I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving. Please take time to reflect on all the goodness that the Lord provides to us and our loved ones at this time of the year while taking note of those among us that struggle with some very basic needs. Also, let us pray for peace for our Israeli, Palestinian and Ukrainian brothers and sisters as their conflicts continue.

As we stand ready to welcome the Advent season, please know that we begin again to prepare for the celebration of the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.  May God’s strength preserve and nurture us as we face our lives’ daily challenges.  And on behalf of the Diocese of Buffalo, please heartily enjoy perhaps our most American of holidays – Thanksgiving.

