LOADING

Type to search

Features Obituaries

Father Charles Amico, 1928-2023

wnycatholic November 17, 2023
Share

Father Charles R. Amico, who had served the diocese for nearly 71 years in ministry, passed away November 14, 2023 at the age of 95.

Born in Buffalo in 1928, Father Amico was one of six children, born to Alfonso and Josephine Giovino Amico. His siblings included Michael, Joseph, Monsignor Richard, Josephine Amico Ervolina and Grayce Amico Arena.  He grew up on the West Side and he attended Holy Cross Parish Catechetical School, Public Schools #1 & #3 and graduated from St. Louis Parish School.

Following graduation from the Little Seminary of St. Joseph & Little Flower, Father Amico continued his studies at the Pontifical University for Propagation of the Faith in Rome. He was ordained by Bishop Peter Cardinal Fumasoni-Biondi on Dec. 21, 1952 and celebrated his first Mass at the Chapel of Propaganda, Fide College, Rome.

He also holds a Doctor of Canon Law and an additional doctorate from Pontifical Urban University in Rome. He served in parishes in East Aurora, Almond, Medina, and Niagara Falls. He was a professor at the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary and St. John Vianney Seminary, Aurora, NY as well as a professor at St. John Vianney Seminary in the West Indies, and St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto. While in Toronto, he also served as archdiocesan director of the permanent diaconate program.

Fr. Charles Amico

He returned to Christ the King Seminary in 1990 where he taught dogmatic theology on a full-time basis and later in semi-retirement. He also was involved in the lay ministry certificate program at Christ the King.

“Father Amico was truly an intellectual and he loved theology,” said Monsignor Richard Siepka. “He was frequently revising his curriculum to make our faith more understandable and he was excited about learning and never lost his enthusiasm to teach as he got older.”

As Father Amico aged, he moved to the Bishop Head Residence in Lackawanna.

Family will receive friends at the Amigone Funeral Home 5200 Sheridan Drive on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. On Monday, November 20, 2023, Father Amico will lie-in-repose from 10 -11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court Street, Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow with the Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher as the main celebrant.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Christ the King Seminary is listed for sale
wnycatholic November 2, 2023
Father Michael H. Burzynski 1954-2023
wnycatholic September 6, 2023
Father Jeffrey Donovan hopes to be a service to God’s people
Patrick J. Buechi June 5, 2023
Diocese’s longest serving priest looks back at seven decades of ministry
Patrick J. Buechi January 26, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Christ the King Seminary is listed for sale
Father Michael H. Burzynski 1954-2023
Father Jeffrey Donovan hopes to be a service to God’s people
Diocese’s longest serving priest looks back at seven decades of ministry
@Western New York Catholic 2020