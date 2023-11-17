Father Charles R. Amico, who had served the diocese for nearly 71 years in ministry, passed away November 14, 2023 at the age of 95.

Born in Buffalo in 1928, Father Amico was one of six children, born to Alfonso and Josephine Giovino Amico. His siblings included Michael, Joseph, Monsignor Richard, Josephine Amico Ervolina and Grayce Amico Arena. He grew up on the West Side and he attended Holy Cross Parish Catechetical School, Public Schools #1 & #3 and graduated from St. Louis Parish School.

Following graduation from the Little Seminary of St. Joseph & Little Flower, Father Amico continued his studies at the Pontifical University for Propagation of the Faith in Rome. He was ordained by Bishop Peter Cardinal Fumasoni-Biondi on Dec. 21, 1952 and celebrated his first Mass at the Chapel of Propaganda, Fide College, Rome.

He also holds a Doctor of Canon Law and an additional doctorate from Pontifical Urban University in Rome. He served in parishes in East Aurora, Almond, Medina, and Niagara Falls. He was a professor at the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary and St. John Vianney Seminary, Aurora, NY as well as a professor at St. John Vianney Seminary in the West Indies, and St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto. While in Toronto, he also served as archdiocesan director of the permanent diaconate program.

He returned to Christ the King Seminary in 1990 where he taught dogmatic theology on a full-time basis and later in semi-retirement. He also was involved in the lay ministry certificate program at Christ the King.

“Father Amico was truly an intellectual and he loved theology,” said Monsignor Richard Siepka. “He was frequently revising his curriculum to make our faith more understandable and he was excited about learning and never lost his enthusiasm to teach as he got older.”

As Father Amico aged, he moved to the Bishop Head Residence in Lackawanna.

Family will receive friends at the Amigone Funeral Home 5200 Sheridan Drive on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. On Monday, November 20, 2023, Father Amico will lie-in-repose from 10 -11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court Street, Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow with the Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher as the main celebrant.