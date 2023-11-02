Town of Aurora — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that Christ the King Seminary located on 117 acres on Knox Road in the Town of Aurora has been listed for sale with the Buffalo office of Hanna Commercial Real Estate. The sale price is $5.3 million.

The seminary, closed in 2020, features renovated classroom and office space, a 460-seat auditorium, a chapel, a large library, six dormitories, a large commercial kitchen and dining hall, a recreation building, and a full gymnasium building.

Hanna Commercial Real Estate brokers representing the property are Timothy Hourihan and David Doerr who may be contacted at 716-856-7107.

Christ the King Seminary originally began at St. Bonaventure University in 1857 when it was founded by the Franciscan Fathers of the Order of Friars Minor. In 1974, the seminary moved to Aurora, where it replaced St. John Vianney Seminary. The diocese assumed sponsorship and administration of the seminary in 1990.

The diocese and seminary board elected to close the seminary to contain costs while allowing students in formation to experience the advantages of larger, more diverse classes and offerings afforded through St. Mary Seminary, Baltimore and St. Bernard’s School of Theology, Rochester.