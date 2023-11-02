LOADING

Type to search

Features News

Christ the King Seminary is listed for sale

wnycatholic November 2, 2023
Share

Town of Aurora — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that Christ the King Seminary located on 117 acres on Knox Road in the Town of Aurora has been listed for sale with the Buffalo office of Hanna Commercial Real Estate. The sale price is $5.3 million.

The seminary, closed in 2020, features renovated classroom and office space, a 460-seat auditorium, a chapel, a large library, six dormitories, a large commercial kitchen and dining hall, a recreation building, and a full gymnasium building.

Hanna Commercial Real Estate brokers representing the property are Timothy Hourihan and David Doerr who may be contacted at 716-856-7107.

Christ the King Seminary originally began at St. Bonaventure University in 1857 when it was founded by the Franciscan Fathers of the Order of Friars Minor. In 1974, the seminary moved to Aurora, where it replaced St. John Vianney Seminary. The diocese assumed sponsorship and administration of the seminary in 1990.

The diocese and seminary board elected to close the seminary to contain costs while allowing students in formation to experience the advantages of larger, more diverse classes and offerings afforded through St. Mary Seminary, Baltimore and St. Bernard’s School of Theology, Rochester.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Father Michael H. Burzynski 1954-2023
wnycatholic September 6, 2023
Father Jeffrey Donovan hopes to be a service to God’s people
Patrick J. Buechi June 5, 2023
Diocese’s longest serving priest looks back at seven decades of ministry
Patrick J. Buechi January 26, 2023
Rev. Msgr. J. Thomas Moran 1932-2023
wnycatholic January 13, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Father Michael H. Burzynski 1954-2023
Father Jeffrey Donovan hopes to be a service to God’s people
Diocese’s longest serving priest looks back at seven decades of ministry
Rev. Msgr. J. Thomas Moran 1932-2023
@Western New York Catholic 2020