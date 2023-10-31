Father Romulus (Leonard Anthony) Rosolowski, OFM Conv., 77, a Franciscan Friar of Our Lady of the Angels Province, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

Born in Buffalo on Sept. 15, 1946, he was the eldest son of the late Leo and Florence (Zielinski) Rosolowski. After graduating from Bishop Ryan High School in 1964, he entered the

Novitiate of the Conventual Franciscans in Ellicott City, Maryland, professing first vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

He completed his undergraduate studies at St. Hyacinth College Seminary in Granby, Massachusetts, during which time he professed solemn vows on Aug. 15, 1968. After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1969, he traveled to Rome, where he studied at the Pontifical Faculty of Saint Bonaventure (“the Seraphicum”) until 1973. He completed his M.Div. at St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in Rensselaer in 1974. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 11, 1974.

His first assignment as a friar-priest was to the high school apostolate, teaching at Cardinal O’Hara between 1974-1976. He then served as associate pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Buffalo, until 1979, when he requested to work in the province’s mission in Ghana. He served in West Africa from 1979-1983.

The remainder of Father Rosolowski’s ministerial priesthood was spent in parochial settings: St. Francis of Assisi, Hamburg (1983-86); St. Casimir, Baltimore (1986-91); pastor of St. Paul Church, Atlas, Pennsylvania (1991-94); administrator of St. Stanislaus Kostka, St. Michael, St. Mary parishes, Shamokin, Pennsylvania (1994-95); co-pastor of St. Paul, Kensington, Connecticut (1995-96); pastor of Holy Family, St. Casimir & Emerich, and St. Columba parishes near Hooverville, Pennsylvania (1996-2005); a second stint at St. Francis in Hamburg (2005-2008); Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna (2008-2023).

Father Rosolowski is survived by his siblings, Robert Rosolowski; Sister M. Rosalind Rosolowski, CSSF; Dennis Rosolowski, David Rosolowski.

Visitation hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, from 3-7 p.m., at OLV Basilica and National Shrine (767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna), with a Franciscan Wake Service at 7 p.m. A

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. in the basilica with Father Michael Heine, OFM Conv., minister provincial of Our Lady of the Angels Province, followed

by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Buffalo.

The funeral will be livestreamed.