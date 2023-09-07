Are you a homebound older adult or do you know someone who may need to be checked in on? Catholic Charities of Buffalo is seeking older adults in Erie County to participate in its Telephone Assurance Program. This free service provides regular telephone calls from caring volunteers to homebound or frail older adults or disabled individuals to check on their well-being and offer an opportunity to socialize.

“TAP is the longest running program of its type in Erie County with the main purpose to alleviate some of the loneliness facing those who live alone, and help them remain independent,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager, Catholic Charities. “Regular conversation decreases social isolation by bringing a renewed sense of friendship and connectedness to older adults.”

Volunteers call TAP members once a week. Calls are generally 15-60 minutes and are scheduled at days and times that work best for the volunteer and matched member.

TAP is funded through a grant from the Erie County Department of Senior Services and the New York State Office for Aging. If you’re interested in receiving calls as a TAP member, please contact Catholic Charities at 716-262-6164 or email TAP@ccwny.org.