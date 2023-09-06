Bishop Michael W. Fisher spent Labor Day thanking all workers and blessing the tools of their labors.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher blesses the tools of doctors, carpenters and mechanics on Labor Day at St. Martin of Tours Parish in South Buffalo. (Photo courtesy of St. Martin of Tours)

The bishop visited St. Martin of Tours in South Buffalo to “celebrate God’s creation and the dignity of the work He gives us to do,” he said in a Facebook post.

After celebrating Mass in the Shrine of St. Joseph the Worker, Bishop Fisher blessed a variety of tools and the people who use them.

Pope Pius XII instituted the feast of St. Joseph the Worker in 1955, to foster a deeper devotion to St. Joseph, and in response to the “May Day” celebrations for workers sponsored by communists. This feast extends the long relationship between Joseph and the cause of workers.