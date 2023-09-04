LOADING

Labor Day 2023 statement focuses on ‘Radical Solidarity’ and ongoing support for the well-being of all families

wnycatholic September 4, 2023
WASHINGTON — In preparing for the observation of Labor Day in the United States on Sept. 4, Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukranian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, issued a statement calling for radical solidarity with working families. 

The statement calls attention to the need for policy solutions that enable families to thrive, the power of community organizing to create positive change in the lives of families, and the role unions can and often do play to support healthy, thriving families. Archbishop Gudziak calls us all to action, writing that “each of us is called to follow the Lord and bring glad tidings to the poor. There is still urgent work needed to exercise radical solidarity with mothers, children, and families. Let us pray and act towards this end, always listening to the Lord who fulfills glad tidings in our hearing his word each day.”  

Archbishop Gudziak’s full Labor Day statement is available here. (Spanish)

