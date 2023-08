The members of Family #32 met at their first family event, a Mass on the Grass held at St. Andrew Parish in Sloan. The Aug. 26 event saw a cook out and pot luck dishes from the family members.

There was great fellowship, fantastic food and two tables jam packed with desserts. An estimated 150 people from St. Andrew, Our Lady of Czestochowa in Cheektowaga, St. Bernard and St. Casimir in Buffalo.