With the loss of life surpassing 100 and expected to rise much higher, the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii have become the deadliest in the United States in more than 100 years. The devastation in the Town of Lahaina was especially severe with residents and vacationers literally escaping into the Pacific Ocean for their safety.

More than 2,200 structures have been completely lost or damaged with most of these buildings being residences. Power and communications have been disrupted, and many residents are in dire need for basic supplies since they have lost nearly all their possessions because of the rapid spread of the fires.

As a community of faith, we are called to come together and provide support to all those in need. Especially now, our sisters and brothers in Hawaii have experienced a generational tragedy that will leave this island paradise scarred for many years to come. I join in solidarity with the Most Reverend Larry Silva, the Bishop of Honolulu, in asking for your help.

In 2008, the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation to support Hawaiian parish and school communities. The Diocese of Honolulu has set up a dedicated webpage for donations to go directly to HCCF to support the relief efforts for community members affected by the Maui wildfires. This is an opportunity for the Diocese of Buffalo to show our solidarity as a Catholic faith community and lend a helping hand to those who have lost so much. You can make a tax deductible contribution by visiting the following link: https://tinyurl.com/MauiCatholic.

Thank you for considering a donation to ease their suffering and help to restore their faith in this time of unbelievable adversity. May God bless you and all those who are in need.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo