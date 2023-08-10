Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in Bowmansville will host a special outdoor Mass for the diocese in their grotto specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on the 13th of every month from May to October.

The August celebration will take place this Sunday at 11 a.m. Seating will be provided for those unable to take part in the procession

Other dates include Sept. 13 and 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

All are invited to join for these very special prayerful services. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.