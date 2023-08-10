LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Dedication to Our Lady of Fatima continues in Bowmansville

wnycatholic August 10, 2023
Share

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in Bowmansville will host a special outdoor Mass for the diocese in their grotto specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on the 13th of every month from May to October.

The August celebration will take place this Sunday at 11 a.m. Seating will be provided for those unable to take part in the procession

Other dates include Sept. 13 and 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
All are invited to join for these very special prayerful services. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Sacred Heart Shrine to hold Holy Hour Aug. 24
wnycatholic July 24, 2023
Bowmansville parish invites all to Sacred Heart of Jesus Triduum
wnycatholic May 4, 2023
Bowmansville parish soldiers on while administrator is in Poland
wnycatholic August 24, 2020
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Sacred Heart Shrine to hold Holy Hour Aug. 24
Bowmansville parish invites all to Sacred Heart of Jesus Triduum
Bowmansville parish soldiers on while administrator is in Poland
@Western New York Catholic 2020