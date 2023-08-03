LOADING

Catholic Charities promotes Melanie Ricketts to senior director

wnycatholic August 3, 2023
Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced the promotion of Melanie Ricketts to senior director of stability and connectedness. She most recently served as district director of Chautauqua County.

Melanie Ricketts

In her new role, Ricketts will have a primary focus on programming to strengthen individual and family stability and connectedness, particularly in the Central Intake office in Buffalo, the seven district offices outside of Erie County, and Catholic Charities’ care coordination programs.

“Melanie brings years of experience in working with families throughout our community, helping to provide them hope in their time of need,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities of Buffalo. “Melanie’s leadership, skills and dedication to Catholic Charities’ work will strengthen our commitment to the people and communities we serve.”

Ricketts joined Catholic Charities in 2010 in the multisystemic therapy program, serving as a therapist and supervisor until 2015. After a brief hiatus, she re-joined the organization in 2017 and served as a multisystemic therapy supervisor in Niagara County prior to her appointment as district director of Chautauqua County in 2021. 

Ricketts holds masters’ degrees in both marriage and family therapy from Medaille College and in human services with a specialization in counseling studies from Capella University in Minneapolis, along with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University at Buffalo. Ricketts resides in Angola.

