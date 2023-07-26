Expectant and young families are invited to attend one of three Healthy Baby Festivals hosted by Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children nutrition program this August. The festivals are Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allen Park in Jamestown, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mang Park in Kenmore, and Aug. 4, 12 to 2 p.m. at Hyde Park Splash Pad in Niagara Falls.

The Healthy Baby Festivals are free and supported by several local community agencies and sponsored in part by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. They’re held across the three counties offering activities for children and information for parents. Catholic Charities WIC hosts the events in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7) to raise awareness about the significance and benefits that breastfeeding provides.

“Anyone interested in learning more about the importance of a healthy start for babies is welcome to attend, especially expectant mothers, families and caregivers,” said Katie Constantino, breastfeeding coordinator, Catholic Charities WIC. “We have plenty of fun planned, in addition to important resources on infant and child safety, nutrition, breastfeeding and more.”

In celebration of Catholic Charities’ 100 years of serving Western New York, additional employees and staff will be on hand volunteering during each of these festivals and facilitating activities for families.

WIC offers nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, prenatal and postpartum support, referrals, and supplemental food vouchers. WIC services are available through application to married or single parents, foster parents, or other legal guardians of a child under five. All services offered are free of charge. Catholic Charities administers WIC in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. Last year, the program impacted more than 81,350 individuals across the three counties.

For more information about WIC, go to ccwny.org/wic or call 716-218-1484.