Sacred Heart Shrine to hold Holy Hour Aug. 24

wnycatholic July 24, 2023
BOWMANSVILLE — All are invited to take part in a  candlelight evening of prayer and Holy Hour of Adoration in Reparation for the sins of this world to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7-9 p.m.

The altar of the diocesan shrine on Genesee Street in Bowmansville was consecrated in Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus when it was built back in 1927. A full history of this beautiful shrine can be found by visiting the Sacred Heart website.

