SWORMVILLE — For 174 years, St. Mary’s Church community in the hamlet of Swormville, nestled on Transit Road in East Amherst, has held an annual picnic. This year’s event, held July 22 and 23, will be the 12th picnic weekend to include the Chowder Chase 5K Run/3K Walk. Held on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Chowder Chase will be run on a flat, USATF certified course and will be professionally timed by ScoreThis. The first 200 registrants will receive a race T-shirt and meal/drink and famous chowder vouchers. Go to the https://www.stmaryswormville.org/ website for the race registration link.

On Saturday night, 6:30-11 p.m., the public is invited to the post-race adult Wine and Beer Social, sponsored by Wild Horse Wine and Spirits. Live music will be provided by Urban Renewal. Craft beer, wine and soda will be available along with Stockman’s Clam Bar, Campobello’s Pizza, and Uncle G’s Ice Cream Truck. Adult games of chance will be open during the social.

Picnic day is Sunday, July 23, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly fun, food and entertainment including St. Mary’s famous kettle cooked chowder (available beginning at 11 a.m.) BW BBQ Chicken Dinners will begin at Noon and there will be a food court complete with curly fries and a dessert bar. Starting at noon, the 21 and over crowd can stop by the Wild Horse Beer & Wine Garden and try the adult games of skill and chance.

Children will love the Kid Zone games, crafts, face painting, inflatables and live entertainment. Everyone’s favorite game, “I Got It,” and Trinkets & Treasures (St. Mary’s flea market that fills the gym) will be open throughout the picnic. Gimme Buffet will provide live music from 1:30-5 p.m.

St. Mary’s Picnic Raffle tops off the weekend with a drawing for a grand prize of $10,000 at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available at Saturday night’s post-race party and on Picnic Sunday.

St. Mary Church is located at 6919 Transit Road in East Amherst.