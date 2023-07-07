As young people from all over the world gather in Lisbon, Portugal, for World Youth Day, Lackawanna will host its own domestic celebration. Coinciding with Father Baker Day, OLV National Shrine & Basilica will host a day of prayer, socializing and recreation on July 30, from 2:30-10 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Joe Heschmeyer, a staff apologist for Catholic Answers. A popular author, speaker, blogger and podcaster, he joined the apostolate in March 2021 after three years as an instructor at Holy Family School of Faith in Overland Park, Kansas.

A regular contributor to “Catholic Answers Live,” “Catholic Answers Focus,” and Catholic Answers Magazine even before joining the apostolate, Heschmeyer has blogged at his own “Shameless Popery” website and co-hosted a weekly show called “The Catholic Podcast.” To date, he has authored four books, including “Pope Peter” and “The Early Church Was the Catholic Church” for Catholic Answers Press.

Special guest Cami Clune, a finalist on “The Voice,” will perform.

Mass will be celebrated. Food trucks, ice cream, a ministry fair and lawn games will round out the day.

Tickets are $7 pre-register and $10 day of. Any and all ages are welcome. This event is open to everybody. For more information email wyd23buffalo@gmail.com.