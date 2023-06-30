LOADING

Patrick J. Buechi June 30, 2023
Where in the diocese is Bishop Mike?

Bishop Michael W. Fisher visits SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg for confirmations. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Michael W. Fisher)

Anyone asking that question can check his social media accounts for the answer.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher signed on to Facebook and Instagram recently as bishopmikebuffalo.

So far, he has posted photos from St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo at the ordination of Deacon Sebastian Aristizabal. He visited the East Side for the May 14 Tops shooting memorial Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish. He celebrated a Mass for the students at Queen of Heaven School in West Seneca. He spoke at the commencements for Hilbert College and Canisius College.

Bishop Mike shares his thoughts on meeting the diocese’s newest priest, Father Jeffrey Donovan, and its oldest, Msgr. Dino Lorenzetti. He congratulates those celebrating their confirmations. And he celebrates 150 years of St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church.

To find out more, check out Facebook and Instagram.

