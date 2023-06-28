Father Robert J. Schober, a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, died Monday, June 26, 2023. Father Schober served as associate pastor and pastor, as well as chaplain, throughout the Diocese of Buffalo.

Born Feb. 15, 1951, in Buffalo to Edith and Robert Schober, he attended Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, followed by Our Lady of Lourdes Seminary, Cassadaga; the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary, Buffalo; Wadhams Hall College Seminary, Ogdensburg; St. John Vianney Seminary, East Aurora; and Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora.

Bishop Edward D. Head ordained Father Schober at OLV National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna on Dec. 2, 1977.

He began his ministry as associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Buffalo and Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish (now Church of the Annunciation), Elma. He was then named pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Boniface Parishes, Buffalo in 1987. He took on a role as chaplain of Millard Fillmore Health System in 1992, then returned to parish life as pastor of Sacred Heart, Portville, and St. Mary’s Bolivar, then St. Brigid’s in Bergen and St. Michael’s, South Byron. After a time as senior parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Orchard Park, Father Schober was named pastor of Epiphany of Our Lord Parish in Langford. He returned to chaplaincy at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in 2014, where he served until his retirement in 2021.

The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, June 30, at Lombardo Funeral Home, 4614 Main St., Snyder from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the main celebrant.