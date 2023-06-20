NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Jack Ampuja was named the Robert B. Wegman endowed director of Food Industry Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence in Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration, a new position established with a $1.5 million gift from Wegmans Family Foundation.

Jack Ampuja

Ampuja, who previously served as executive-in-residence for the college and executive director of its Center for Supply Chain Excellence, will continue his work with that center and take on additional responsibilities as director of the Center for Food Industry Leadership, leading the growth and development of both centers and guiding the efforts to create a leading-edge facility on campus to house them. He will also collaborate with food industry leaders in Western New York to create, build and inspire transformative programs and partnerships that reach the pinnacle of global excellence and enrich the educational and career opportunities for students.

“I am delighted that Jack has accepted the position of Robert B. Wegman endowed director of Food Industry Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence,” said Dr. Mark Frascatore, dean of the college. “Jack has years of experience in logistics and in the food industry, extensive teaching experience at Niagara University and other higher educational institutions, and a vast network of industry connections. We are extremely fortunate to have him in this role.”

Ampuja is president and CEO of Supply Chain Optimizers, a consulting firm specializing in supply chain efficiencies and logistics strategy for companies including Office Depot, Target Stores and ConAgra Foods.

Ampuja has held officer positions with ASTL, NAPM and the Canadian American Border Trade Alliance, where he co-chaired the transportation committee for five years. He also served on the Grocery Manufacturers of America’s logistics committee and is a 35-year member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. He has testified before U.S. Congress as a transportation expert and has been featured on the cover of Logistics Management magazine.