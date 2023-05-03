LOS ANGELES — Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, will broadcast the annual National Day of Prayer livestream on Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. Founders Steve Gatena and Matthew Potter will add their prayers for the nation to those of other participants, centered around this year’s theme, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” based on Scripture found in James 5:16b: “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much (NKJV).”

The event will be co-hosted by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and pastor of New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento, Calif., and National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell. Other participants in the line-up of both prayer and worship music include:

Gold Medal Olympian Madeline Manning Mims

Senate Chaplain Barry Black

Congressman Tony Hall

Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris

Evangelist Nick Hall

Award-winning musician Lecrae

And many more

“We are honored to partner with so many faithful Americans. It’s a joy to lead millions gathered across the country to lift our nation in prayer,” said Pray.com founder and CEO Steve Gatena. “This is such an important day, recognized by presidential proclamation, to come together as a people who pray, while recognizing our help comes from God.”

Specific areas that will be prayed for include government, military, education, families, churches, businesses and racial unity. “We each have a role to play in bringing our divided country back together as ‘one nation under God,’ and National Day of Prayer is a great opportunity to unite in prayer for one another and our leadership,” added Matthew Potter, Pray.com co-founder.

This is Pray.com’s fourth year to be a part of the National Day of Prayer, first hosting its own livestream events and now partnering with the official National Day of Prayer Task Force. The event will be broadcast from Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., and in addition to being live streamed on Pray.com, will be carried on multiple other radio and television networks.

The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of the United States of America, evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress established an annual day of prayer and, in 1988, that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May. For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/a5ff0b70/eVmvpeLyWEaQfXTCZzOwiA?u=http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/.