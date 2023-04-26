ORCHARD PARK — Each year the Lenten season is a time which calls upon and challenges us to turn our hearts to the Lord. This year, the Nativity of Our Lord School completed a special, schoolwide service project asking families to help their students turn on their Heart Lights. The Heart Light Project was an opportunity for students to collaborate with their families to come up with a personal and creative service goal and carry it out during Lent.

The Nativity students and their families completed a variety of service goals and acts of kindness including cleaning out their closets and donating clothing and shoes to refugees/charities, making meals for the hungry, collecting pet supplies for animal organizations, working with animals, donating non-perishable food items to food pantries, collecting pajamas for children in the hospital, helping the elderly, delivery meals for Feed More WNY, and volunteering at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and St. Paul’s Tiger Pantry.

At the All School Mass On Friday, April 14, the school celebrated the completion of the students’ service goals and the students turned on their “Heart Lights.” This project can be a reminder that a simple act of kindness and love from a person’s heart can greatly impact the lives of others.