LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Bike 4 Baker event will benefit OLV

wnycatholic April 25, 2023
Share

Friends in faith are invited to an incredible high-energy indoor cycling experience at Rebel Ride on Friday, May 12, to celebrate the Legacy of Father Baker.

Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., with optional hair braiding. Cycle class starts at 6:30 p.m. An afterparty with refreshments will take place at 7:30 p.m.

A $30 donation will reserve a bike. All proceeds will benefit OLV Human Services’ new Evaluation & Treatment Center that will help to developmentally diagnose children and adults. 

Rebel Ride is located at 6499 Transit Road, East Amherst.

Visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/65452e8c/yg3RNUCAnkuxRIrdFqp4_A?u=https://www.olvcharities.org/bike for more information, reserve your bike, or to make a donation to support the program.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

East Aurora Faith Fest welcomes some faces from the past
Patrick J. Buechi January 24, 2023
OLV to host premiere of EWTN special on Father Baker
wnycatholic February 10, 2022
EWTN comes to Lackawanna to spotlight Father Baker
Patrick J. Buechi September 7, 2021
OLV begins extended centennial celebration
Patrick J. Buechi August 17, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

East Aurora Faith Fest welcomes some faces from the past
OLV to host premiere of EWTN special on Father Baker
EWTN comes to Lackawanna to spotlight Father Baker
OLV begins extended centennial celebration
@Western New York Catholic 2020