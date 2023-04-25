Friends in faith are invited to an incredible high-energy indoor cycling experience at Rebel Ride on Friday, May 12, to celebrate the Legacy of Father Baker.

Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., with optional hair braiding. Cycle class starts at 6:30 p.m. An afterparty with refreshments will take place at 7:30 p.m.

A $30 donation will reserve a bike. All proceeds will benefit OLV Human Services’ new Evaluation & Treatment Center that will help to developmentally diagnose children and adults.

Rebel Ride is located at 6499 Transit Road, East Amherst.

Visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/65452e8c/yg3RNUCAnkuxRIrdFqp4_A?u=https://www.olvcharities.org/bike for more information, reserve your bike, or to make a donation to support the program.