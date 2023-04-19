“A God Who Hears His People,” a retreat for parish leaders in the Diocese of Buffalo will be presented by Alpha USA Catholic Context.

Join parish leaders from across the diocese as they take a page out of the Book of Ezra that will inspire all to listen and create a space to share their joy and lament while seeking to rebuild and renew the Church in the Diocese of Buffalo.

The four-part retreat will address “A People Cry Unto Their God,” where the hopes and disappointments attached to this season of transition will be examined; “A God Who Comes To His People,” looking at the daily lived reality of work in parish life and the role Jesus to plays in it; “A God Who Empowers His People,” Jesus game-plan for sharing the Gospel was to empower individuals whom he loved; “A God Who Inspires His People,” examining the great benefits of being Catholic and being trained not to think in years or market cycles, but in distinctive moments and movements.

This retreat will be offered in two different dates and locations: Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace, in Clarence, and Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Mary in Arcade. Both dates will provide the full four-part retreat.

RSVP for free lunch to Sister Louise at lalff2@buffalodiocese.org or 716-847-5585.

For more information click here.