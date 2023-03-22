LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Cardinal O’Hara sends sweet gifts

wnycatholic March 22, 2023
Share
Zachary Jacob and Madilyn Mazzei, freshmen at Cardinal O’Hara High School pass out shamrock lollipops to Anthony and Eva, students at St. Christopher School. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA — As part of the recent Catholic Schools Week celebration, Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to congratulate Cardinal O’Hara’s feeder schools by sending a personal note from its students along with a lollipop to students at Catholic elementary schools. St. Andrew’s Country Day School and St. Amelia’s School received Valentine Day cards with a red lollipop attached. On March 16, St. Christopher School students received a note written on a green shamrock attached to a green lollipop.

Graduates of the elementary schools helped give out the lollipops while having an opportunity to visit their alma maters.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Cardinal O’Hara High School hits target with new archery program
wnycatholic February 24, 2023
Spring’s in the air at O’Hara
wnycatholic February 21, 2023
Cardinal O’Hara adds to board of directors
Patrick J. Buechi February 15, 2023
O’Hara shines in Science Olympiad
wnycatholic February 8, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Cardinal O’Hara High School hits target with new archery program
Spring’s in the air at O’Hara
Cardinal O’Hara adds to board of directors
O’Hara shines in Science Olympiad
@Western New York Catholic 2020