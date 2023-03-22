Zachary Jacob and Madilyn Mazzei, freshmen at Cardinal O’Hara High School pass out shamrock lollipops to Anthony and Eva, students at St. Christopher School. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA — As part of the recent Catholic Schools Week celebration, Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to congratulate Cardinal O’Hara’s feeder schools by sending a personal note from its students along with a lollipop to students at Catholic elementary schools. St. Andrew’s Country Day School and St. Amelia’s School received Valentine Day cards with a red lollipop attached. On March 16, St. Christopher School students received a note written on a green shamrock attached to a green lollipop.

Graduates of the elementary schools helped give out the lollipops while having an opportunity to visit their alma maters.