Cardinal O’Hara sends sweet gifts
TONAWANDA — As part of the recent Catholic Schools Week celebration, Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to congratulate Cardinal O’Hara’s feeder schools by sending a personal note from its students along with a lollipop to students at Catholic elementary schools. St. Andrew’s Country Day School and St. Amelia’s School received Valentine Day cards with a red lollipop attached. On March 16, St. Christopher School students received a note written on a green shamrock attached to a green lollipop.
Graduates of the elementary schools helped give out the lollipops while having an opportunity to visit their alma maters.