The Diocese of Buffalo will sponsor two Catholic High School Information Nights.

All parents are invited to bring their sixth to eighth grade students to learn about Catholic high school opportunities. Students may currently be enrolled in public and private schools.

High school representatives will be available to answer questions, discuss financial aid, and provide information on scholarship opportunities.

Events will take place Tuesday, March 21 at Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park, and Tuesday, March 28, at St. Andrew’s Country Day School in Kenmore. Both sessions will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Study in the USA, which matches international students to American schools, has found that those who attend a Catholic high school are more likely to graduate college, score higher on SAT’s, receive higher reading and math scores, and provide more volunteer options than public schools.

The Diocese of Buffalo has 13 Catholic high schools in Erie, Genesee and Cattaraugus counties, as well as 38 Catholic elementary schools across six counties.

Catholic high school applications can be found here.

https://www.wnycatholicschools.org/catholic-high-school-application-for-admission