Diocese debuts podcast play miniseries, ‘Dinners With Our Founders’

wnycatholic February 27, 2023
Perhaps you’ve been asked this question: if you could have dinner with anyone in history, who would it be?

To celebrate its 175th anniversary, the Diocese of Buffalo is creating imagined one-on-one dinners with some of those who have left a continuing impact on the diocese in the audio play miniseries, “Dinners With Our Founders.”

Dinner guests include St. John Neumann, Bishop John Timon, Sister Ursula Mattingly, Mother Colette Hilbert, and Father Nelson Baker, all of whom recall their stories in simulated dinner conversations with host Steve Cichon, longtime Buffalo broadcaster and now instructor at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

“Dinners With Our Founders” is an original audio podcast series produced by the diocesan Office of Communications. The first episode is now online at Soundcloud.com/WNYCatholicAudio. New episodes will be released weekly, every Monday through March 27. We hope you log on and enjoy these servings of food for your ears, mind, and spirit.

For our opening episode, host Steve Cichon has a fish fry dinner with St. John Neumann, who worked only four years in Western New York, but helped build parishes that still exist today.

Listen to Episode One here.

