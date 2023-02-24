LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Catholic Life Features

Bishop Michael Fisher to celebrate special St. Patrick’s Day Mass

Patrick J. Buechi February 24, 2023
Share

The United Irish-American Association of Erie County has asked Bishop Michael W. Fisher to lead the St. Patrick’s Day Mass and appear in the annual parade. The bishop replied, “Absolutely.”

Michael O’Sullivan, parade director; John Morrison, UIAA assistant chairman; Bishop Michael W. Fisher; Jim Wannemacher, grand marshal; and John Courtney, UIAA vice president, gather in front of St. Patrick’s window at St. Joseph Cathedral to announce the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade . (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“My Irish mother would not allow me not to say yes,” Bishop Fisher said.

The UIAA announced the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19 down Delaware Avenue in the city of Buffalo. The day will start with Mass concelebrated by Bishop Fisher and Father David Richards at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Hail to St. Patrick! God Bless America & Support our Troops. Honor Our Frontline Workers.”

This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of Margret O’Sullivan, a dedicated supporter of the parade and parade activities for many years. 

Parade applications can be found here.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

175 Flashback: Joseph Burke, the destined to be bishop
wnycatholic February 17, 2023
Special Mass honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to be celebrated Jan. 4 at Cathedral 
wnycatholic January 1, 2023
Priest weathers Christmas blizzard on fireboat celebrating Mass for two
Dennis Sadowski/CNS December 28, 2022
Cathedral to remember lives lost in blizzard
wnycatholic December 27, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

175 Flashback: Joseph Burke, the destined to be bishop
Special Mass honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to be celebrated Jan. 4 at Cathedral 
Priest weathers Christmas blizzard on fireboat celebrating Mass for two
Cathedral to remember lives lost in blizzard
@Western New York Catholic 2020