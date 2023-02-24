The United Irish-American Association of Erie County has asked Bishop Michael W. Fisher to lead the St. Patrick’s Day Mass and appear in the annual parade. The bishop replied, “Absolutely.”

Michael O’Sullivan, parade director; John Morrison, UIAA assistant chairman; Bishop Michael W. Fisher; Jim Wannemacher, grand marshal; and John Courtney, UIAA vice president, gather in front of St. Patrick’s window at St. Joseph Cathedral to announce the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade . (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“My Irish mother would not allow me not to say yes,” Bishop Fisher said.

The UIAA announced the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19 down Delaware Avenue in the city of Buffalo. The day will start with Mass concelebrated by Bishop Fisher and Father David Richards at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Hail to St. Patrick! God Bless America & Support our Troops. Honor Our Frontline Workers.”

This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of Margret O’Sullivan, a dedicated supporter of the parade and parade activities for many years.

Parade applications can be found here.