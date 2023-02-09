The Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord Roman Catholic Family of Parishes will sponsor a two-day Lenten Mission entitled “A Journey to Joy” on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The mission, a theatrical event performed by Emmy-nominated performer Frank Runyeon, will be held at St. Martha Church, 10 French Road, Depew.

Frank Runyeon is best known for his work in television, starring opposite Meg Ryan in “As The World Turns”and in other notable television shows including “Santa Barbara,” “General Hospital,” “Falcon Crest,” “Melrose Place,” “All My Children” and “L.A. Law.” He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his guest-starring role on “The Young & the Restless.” Other credits include film, stage and radio performances. Runyeon spent several years studying religion including earning a degree in Religion from Princeton University, attending Fuller Seminary and Yale Divinity School, and earning a master’s, with honors, from General Theological Seminary. Runyeon has spent over 25 years performing the gospel and has earned national acclaim for his Biblical performances.

Runyeon will perform one play each night: “Luke: Stories on the Road” on Monday, March 20, and “The Letter of James: What Are You Doing?” on Tuesday, March 21. He will conclude on Tuesday with his talk “Hollywood vs. Faith: The Struggle to Live Faithfully in the Media Age.”

There is no charge to attend the mission, and registration is not necessary. Free will donations will be accepted to help the parishes of Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord offset program costs.

Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord is a family of Roman Catholic parishes including St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and St. Martha in Depew, St. Mary of the Assumption and Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville, and St. Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga. Msgr. Richard Siepka is moderator of the family. Learn more by visiting the Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord website: bdclfamily.org.

For more information on the mission, call 716-684-6342.