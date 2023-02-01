LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Seventh grade hero saves fellow student at Immaculate Conception

wnycatholic February 1, 2023
Share

EAST AURORA — Hagen Leuthe, a seventh grade student at Immaculate Conception School, became a hero when he jumped into action to save another student on Friday, Jan. 20. 

Hagen Leuthe (center) and his parents admire his Appreciation Award. (Photo courtesy of Immaculate Conception School)

Hagen frequently hangs out in the principal’s office after school as he waits for the West Seneca bus to arrive. This day was no different except another boy started choking on a piece of hard candy. The boy was struggling to breathe when Hagen jumped into action saying, “I’ve got this!” 

Hagen performed the Heimlich maneuver multiple times before the candy became dislodged. The boy’s sister, Principal Mary Pauly and others in the office were impressed with the young man’s composure and ability to react under pressure. 

Hagen said he learned the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube. 

He was honored with an award of Appreciation from Dr. Pauly, after Mass on Tuesday. 

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

East Aurora Faith Fest welcomes some faces from the past
Patrick J. Buechi January 24, 2023
Immaculate Conception pastor honored for dedication to Catholic education
Patrick J. Buechi February 1, 2022
There’s no place like home
wnycatholic August 4, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

East Aurora Faith Fest welcomes some faces from the past
Immaculate Conception pastor honored for dedication to Catholic education
There’s no place like home
@Western New York Catholic 2020