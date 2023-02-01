EAST AURORA — Hagen Leuthe, a seventh grade student at Immaculate Conception School, became a hero when he jumped into action to save another student on Friday, Jan. 20.

Hagen Leuthe (center) and his parents admire his Appreciation Award. (Photo courtesy of Immaculate Conception School)

Hagen frequently hangs out in the principal’s office after school as he waits for the West Seneca bus to arrive. This day was no different except another boy started choking on a piece of hard candy. The boy was struggling to breathe when Hagen jumped into action saying, “I’ve got this!”

Hagen performed the Heimlich maneuver multiple times before the candy became dislodged. The boy’s sister, Principal Mary Pauly and others in the office were impressed with the young man’s composure and ability to react under pressure.

Hagen said he learned the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube.

He was honored with an award of Appreciation from Dr. Pauly, after Mass on Tuesday.