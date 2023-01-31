LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Timon’s Kaleidoscope Gala to benefit scholarships

wnycatholic January 31, 2023
Share

Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School invites everyone to join its Kaleidoscope Gala. All proceeds from the event will benefit students through the Fr. Joel Campbell Scholarship.

One of the definitions of a Kaleidoscope is a constantly changing pattern or sequence of elements. A kaleidoscope is made up of many assorted colors, sizes and pieces, which come together to create something wonderful. Different from any other thing. As it changes and grows, it continues to reimagine itself.

That is Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School: a kaleidoscope, containing people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, colors and religions, bringing their unique piece to create the beautiful distinctly Timon Kaleidoscope.

Thomas Shea, from the Class of 2023, is one of the guest student speakers for this year’s Kaleidoscope Gala. He is a Legacy Timon Man. His father, Anthony, graduated in 2002, and his little brother, Jack, will attend next year to represent the class of 2027. Thomas is a competitor on and off the field, playing varsity lacrosse, cross-country, and indoor track & field. He is a member of the Duns Scotus National Honor Society, a student ambassador, and a major contributor to the Bishop Timon A/V Club. 

When asked what makes Timon special, Thomas replied:

“Amongst many other reasons, Timon is very special because of the relationships to be made with the teachers, as well as the opportunities to succeed in what you enjoy. The small size gives you more opportunity to become involved in what you care about.”

The Kaleidoscope Gala will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 7-10 p.m., at The Foundry, 1738 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Ticket information is available here.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Timon Tigers score big this season
wnycatholic October 27, 2022
Timon to induct 7 into honor society
wnycatholic October 20, 2022
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School boots up Esports curriculum
wnycatholic September 22, 2022
Timon welcomes new teachers to new school year
wnycatholic September 16, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Timon Tigers score big this season
Timon to induct 7 into honor society
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School boots up Esports curriculum
Timon welcomes new teachers to new school year
@Western New York Catholic 2020