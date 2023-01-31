Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School invites everyone to join its Kaleidoscope Gala. All proceeds from the event will benefit students through the Fr. Joel Campbell Scholarship.

One of the definitions of a Kaleidoscope is a constantly changing pattern or sequence of elements. A kaleidoscope is made up of many assorted colors, sizes and pieces, which come together to create something wonderful. Different from any other thing. As it changes and grows, it continues to reimagine itself.

That is Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School: a kaleidoscope, containing people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, colors and religions, bringing their unique piece to create the beautiful distinctly Timon Kaleidoscope.

Thomas Shea, from the Class of 2023, is one of the guest student speakers for this year’s Kaleidoscope Gala. He is a Legacy Timon Man. His father, Anthony, graduated in 2002, and his little brother, Jack, will attend next year to represent the class of 2027. Thomas is a competitor on and off the field, playing varsity lacrosse, cross-country, and indoor track & field. He is a member of the Duns Scotus National Honor Society, a student ambassador, and a major contributor to the Bishop Timon A/V Club.

When asked what makes Timon special, Thomas replied:

“Amongst many other reasons, Timon is very special because of the relationships to be made with the teachers, as well as the opportunities to succeed in what you enjoy. The small size gives you more opportunity to become involved in what you care about.”

The Kaleidoscope Gala will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 7-10 p.m., at The Foundry, 1738 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Ticket information is available here.