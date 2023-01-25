NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Accounting students from Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration and members of its Accounting Society and Beta Alpha Psi will again provide members of the Niagara Falls community free tax preparation assistance through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which offers free tax help for low to moderate income families, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those with limited English proficiency.

Taxpayers with an income of $57,000 or less are invited to bring their tax documents to the Niagara University campus or the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building during one of the times listed below to receive assistance in electronically filing their 2022 state and federal income tax returns (short form only, no stock sales, itemized deductions, or business expenses). Appointments are required and can be made by calling 716-286-7328. Participants are asked to bring photo identification and their social security card.

Assistance will be provided from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Niagara University (Glynn Hall, Room 207) on the following Tuesday and Thursday nights: Feb. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, and 28; March 2, 7, 9, 21, 23, 28, and 30; and April 4.

In addition, sessions will also be held on the first floor of the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building (3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls) from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, March 25.

Niagara’s program is coordinated by Dr. Ian Burt, a certified public accountant and accounting faculty member at the university.

For more than 40 years, members of Beta Alpha Psi, the international honor society for accounting, and the college’s Accounting Society, have coordinated the VITA program at Niagara University. It has garnered national accolades from Beta Alpha Psi, an organization with more than 300,000 members in 300 chapters on college and university campuses around the world.

For more information, please call 716-286-7328.