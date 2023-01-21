ORCHARD PARK — Nativity of Our Lord School is hosting a three-part series for community parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers on critical behavioral health issues children and teens are facing in today’s complex world.

The series is free of charge and open to the adult public. This is not meant for children and teens. The first presentation is Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish. The presenter is Thomas P. McNulty, M.S., president of Success Stories Inc., founder of Spotlight on Hope Inc., and co-creator of The Episodes Project, a multi-level, solution-based, new approach to behavioral health messaging, assessment, referral and follow-up. The Project utilizes “interactive learning” through the use of the creative arts of film, theater and broadcast streaming. McNulty, a former therapist, has over 45 years of behavioral health experience.

“These are very complicated times filled with issues and challenges that impact our emotional health. Parents cannot possibly shadow their children and adolescents all day, but they can use this series to be keenly aware of modern day issues and what things their children face that have dangerous components. Young people are peripherally aware of things such as “sheltering in place,” mass shootings, human trafficking, domestic violence, and drugs, but what they do about these matters is an important parental opportunity. Depression, bullying, eating disorders, isolation, shyness, despair, loneliness, and a host of other mental health concerns can be easily misunderstood. Knowing what to do and when to seek professional help is of paramount importance,” McNulty stated.

”Nativity School is dedicated to educating our students spiritually, emotionally, socially, mentally and physically. We have heightened our social and emotional learning this year through the adoption of Friendzy, a Bible-based social and emotional learning program. Tom’s program will be a good resource for our community members who are interested in learning more about behavioral health,” said Principal Coleen Scott.

The other sessions will be in March and May on a weeknight at Nativity of Our Lord, located at 4414 South Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. All sessions are free.

For more details, call 716-662-7572 and refer to www.nativityschool.net.