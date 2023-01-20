LOADING

Type to search

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bishop thanks diocese for participating in Synod report
Bishop Michael W. Fisher July 5, 2022
Synod Team plans strategy to hear from entire diocese for upcoming meeting of bishops
Patrick J. Buechi March 24, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Bishop thanks diocese for participating in Synod report
Synod Team plans strategy to hear from entire diocese for upcoming meeting of bishops
@Western New York Catholic 2020