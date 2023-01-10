LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish hosting healing Mass

wnycatholic January 10, 2023
Share

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine will host a healing Mass with Father Richard DiGiulio on Tuesday Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Father Richard DiGiulio

All are welcome to bring your spiritual, physical and emotional ailments in need of healing to Jesus.

Father DiGiulio has been director of Charismatic Renewal/Burning Bush House of Prayer in the Diocese of Buffalo since 1997. The ministry provides prayer teams of priests, deacons, doctors, nurses and dedicated lay people, who offer healing Masses and Life in the Spirit Seminars throughout the diocese. The team is committed to meeting the needs of all people in the diocese.

Sacred Heart Parish will also hold a March for Life Adoration on Friday, Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon. All are invited to come for prayer and to spiritually adopt a child whose life may be threatened by abortion.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is located at 5337 Genesee St., in Bowmansville.

Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020