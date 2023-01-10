Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine will host a healing Mass with Father Richard DiGiulio on Tuesday Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Father Richard DiGiulio

All are welcome to bring your spiritual, physical and emotional ailments in need of healing to Jesus.

Father DiGiulio has been director of Charismatic Renewal/Burning Bush House of Prayer in the Diocese of Buffalo since 1997. The ministry provides prayer teams of priests, deacons, doctors, nurses and dedicated lay people, who offer healing Masses and Life in the Spirit Seminars throughout the diocese. The team is committed to meeting the needs of all people in the diocese.

Sacred Heart Parish will also hold a March for Life Adoration on Friday, Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon. All are invited to come for prayer and to spiritually adopt a child whose life may be threatened by abortion.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is located at 5337 Genesee St., in Bowmansville.