To mark the 50th observance of Roe v. Wade, the Office of Pastoral Ministries – Pro-Life will recognize those who have dedicated themselves to promoting the sanctity of all life by presenting the Pro-Vita Awards.

The special presentation will celebrate “Life after Roe” by honoring Sha’Kyra Rain Aughtry, a good Samaritan who cared for a disabled neighbor during the recent blizzard; Amelia Greenan, a young adult from Queen of Heaven Parish’s Respect Life team; Avi & Julie Israel, founders of Save the Michaels of the World; Lexi & Josh Matam, who have been witnesses of faith in honor of their daughter, Chiara; and Pastor Al & Vivian Robinson from Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry.

The awards will be presented Saturday, Jan. 14, following 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo.

For more information call the Office of Pastoral Ministries at 716-847-2205.