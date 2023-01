Mrs. Wilkie’s fourth grade class at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo showed some love for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin by making prayer cards for the athlete. Hamilin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He is reported to be conscience and communicating while still considered to be in critical condition.

