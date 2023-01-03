Despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, the annual March for Life will take place Sunday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C. The Office of Pastoral Ministries will host a trip to the national capitol to participate in the annual effort to end abortion.

Busses depart the diocese on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The National Vigil Mass for Life will take place that evening at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Mass will also take place Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in the Washington Plaza Hotel. A breakfast will follow at 9 a.m. with a diocesan update from Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Cheryl Calire, director of the Office of Pastoral Ministries.

A rally will begin at noon at the Mall and Seventh Street, followed by the march along Constitution Avenue to the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

The 2023 Youth Rally and Mass for Life, traditionally held in two arena spaces, has been cancelled. After a consultation process that involved dialogue with other dioceses, ministry leaders and the partners who assist in hosting the annual rally and Mass, the Archdiocese of Washington has decided not to move forward with hosting the larger multi-diocese rally.

For more information contact 716-847-2205 or Pro-Lifeoffice@buffalodiocese.org.