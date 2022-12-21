NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — The holidays will be a little happier for those living on the margins of society, thanks to the students in Niagara University’s Student Nurses Association. The group has been collecting canned goods, blankets, toiletries and personal hygiene products that they will donate to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier Inc., at the end of the semester.

Members of Niagara University’s Student Nurses Association gather Christmas gifts for those in need. (Photo courtesy of Niagara University)

“Part of the mission for the Student Nurses Association is to give back to our community, so we want to benefit the community by providing proper nutrition to make sure that everybody stays happy and healthy,” said Marissa Frank-Sasiadek, a senior nursing student from Cheektowaga, who serves as vice president of the SNA.

The group also collected more than $1,000 through a Krispy Kreme fundraiser and supplied groceries for the Buffalo Community Fridge.