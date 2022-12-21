LOADING

Type to search

Advocacy Features

Niagara University Student Nurses Association assists community with holiday drives

wnycatholic December 21, 2022
Share

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — The holidays will be a little happier for those living on the margins of society, thanks to the students in Niagara University’s Student Nurses Association. The group has been collecting canned goods, blankets, toiletries and personal hygiene products that they will donate to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier Inc., at the end of the semester.

Members of Niagara University’s Student Nurses Association gather Christmas gifts for those in need. (Photo courtesy of Niagara University)

“Part of the mission for the Student Nurses Association is to give back to our community, so we want to benefit the community by providing proper nutrition to make sure that everybody stays happy and healthy,” said Marissa Frank-Sasiadek, a senior nursing student from Cheektowaga, who serves as vice president of the SNA.

The group also collected more than $1,000 through a Krispy Kreme fundraiser and supplied groceries for the Buffalo Community Fridge.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020