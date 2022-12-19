LOADING

November Character Awards recognize students who make a difference and help community

wnycatholic December 19, 2022
November is a time when we are called to reflect on the many blessings God has provided. Amid that gratitude, many dedicate their time to giving back to those in need to bring blessings to others. With that inspiration, students across the Diocese of Buffalo found creative ways to support their communities and expand their desire to serve others. The diocesan Catholic Schools Department is excited to recognize students who best lived out this character trait in November. 

Harrison Reagan at Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville recently traveled to Kenya and learned a lot about families that do not have access to clean water. He returned to school and shared his experience with his classmates. This inspired the ICS community to participate in the Ugandan Water Project and raise funds to purchase a rainwater containment system for a school in Uganda. Caitilin Dewey, principal of Immaculate Conception, stated, “Alongside this young man, the students of ICS learned what it means to be, even in small part, for kids just like them,  the change you want to see in the world.”

Amelia Siemens at St. Christopher School in Tonawanda was described as having a “heart of gold.” She is the first to volunteer to help other students in class when they need to catch up on an assignment or need help understanding a new concept. 

Dalton Conrad at St. Joseph Regional School in Batavia mentors new altar servers and teaches his classmates how to raise and lower the flag daily. His principal, Karen Green, said, “He is always looking for ways to help others with a joyful heart. 

Julia Voelkl at SS. Peter & Paul School in Williamsville completed over 50 hours of community service over the summer at her school. This included special projects and assisting with Vacation Bible School. Principal Missy Lindner shared, “She sees the good in everyone and wants to see her community thrive!” 

Congratulations to all of our November Character Award Winners! 

Jacob Hergert, St. John Vianney, Orchard Park 

Harrison Reagan, Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County, Wellsville 

Lual Dut, Catholic Academy of West Buffalo 

Timothy Cich, Immaculate Conception, East Aurora 

Michelle Fugliewicz, Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, Dunkirk 

Emily Fronczak, St. Benedict School, Eggertsville

Allyson Miller, St. Stephen School, Grand Island 

Evelyn Couturier, DeSales Catholic School, Lockport 

Amelia Siemens, St. Christopher School, Tonawanda 

Jenna Foote, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Depew 

Jaylen Dunn, Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls 

Dalton Conrad, St. Joseph Regional School, Batavia 

Natalie Vella, Southtowns Catholic School, Lake View 

Elizabeth Kubera, SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg

Julia Voelkl, SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville 

Lily Wisniewski, Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park 

Mai Mahoney, Christ the King, Snyder 

Natalie DiPasquale, Nativity of Mary, Harris Hill 

Noah Valentine, St. Mary, Swormville 

Gabby Paolini, Notre Dame Academy, Buffalo

Logan Sullivan, St. Andrew Country Day School, Kenmore 

