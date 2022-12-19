November Character Awards recognize students who make a difference and help community
November is a time when we are called to reflect on the many blessings God has provided. Amid that gratitude, many dedicate their time to giving back to those in need to bring blessings to others. With that inspiration, students across the Diocese of Buffalo found creative ways to support their communities and expand their desire to serve others. The diocesan Catholic Schools Department is excited to recognize students who best lived out this character trait in November.
Harrison Reagan at Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville recently traveled to Kenya and learned a lot about families that do not have access to clean water. He returned to school and shared his experience with his classmates. This inspired the ICS community to participate in the Ugandan Water Project and raise funds to purchase a rainwater containment system for a school in Uganda. Caitilin Dewey, principal of Immaculate Conception, stated, “Alongside this young man, the students of ICS learned what it means to be, even in small part, for kids just like them, the change you want to see in the world.”
Amelia Siemens at St. Christopher School in Tonawanda was described as having a “heart of gold.” She is the first to volunteer to help other students in class when they need to catch up on an assignment or need help understanding a new concept.
Dalton Conrad at St. Joseph Regional School in Batavia mentors new altar servers and teaches his classmates how to raise and lower the flag daily. His principal, Karen Green, said, “He is always looking for ways to help others with a joyful heart.
Julia Voelkl at SS. Peter & Paul School in Williamsville completed over 50 hours of community service over the summer at her school. This included special projects and assisting with Vacation Bible School. Principal Missy Lindner shared, “She sees the good in everyone and wants to see her community thrive!”
Congratulations to all of our November Character Award Winners!
Jacob Hergert, St. John Vianney, Orchard Park
Harrison Reagan, Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County, Wellsville
Lual Dut, Catholic Academy of West Buffalo
Timothy Cich, Immaculate Conception, East Aurora
Michelle Fugliewicz, Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, Dunkirk
Emily Fronczak, St. Benedict School, Eggertsville
Allyson Miller, St. Stephen School, Grand Island
Evelyn Couturier, DeSales Catholic School, Lockport
Amelia Siemens, St. Christopher School, Tonawanda
Jenna Foote, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Depew
Jaylen Dunn, Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls
Dalton Conrad, St. Joseph Regional School, Batavia
Natalie Vella, Southtowns Catholic School, Lake View
Elizabeth Kubera, SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg
Julia Voelkl, SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville
Lily Wisniewski, Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park
Mai Mahoney, Christ the King, Snyder
Natalie DiPasquale, Nativity of Mary, Harris Hill
Noah Valentine, St. Mary, Swormville
Gabby Paolini, Notre Dame Academy, Buffalo
Logan Sullivan, St. Andrew Country Day School, Kenmore