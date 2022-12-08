TONAWANDA — Members of the junior class at Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda officially became the school’s upperclassmen when they received their class rings at a special liturgy and celebration on Dec. 1 in St. Andrew Kim Church, adjacent to the school.

Members of the Junior Class at Cardinal O’Hara High School showed off their rings and heirloom items that were blessed and presented to them at the annual Junior Ring ceremony on Dec. 1 in St. Andrew Kim Church. The students are, from left: Isabel Krajewski, Maxwell Hendershot, Holden Cenczyk, Gavin Lombardi, Guem Guem and Michael McCarthy. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

The evening began with a Mass at 6 p.m. celebrated by Father Paul Bossi who blessed the rings and a piece of heirloom jewelry, ring or rosary chosen by the student.

Maxwell Hendershot, junior class vice president, presented the significance of the ring, from O’Hara’s first graduating class in 1965 when it was presented to seniors, to its evolving to a junior class tradition.

“The never-ending circle of the ring reminds students of their never-ending bond with O’Hara,” he noted. “The unbroken circle also signifies the everlasting unity of the entire Cardinal O’Hara family.”

Father Bossi blessed the rings that were distributed by Principal Joleen Dimitroff and assistant principal David Lovering.

Kelly Brown, junior class president, led the students in the ring pledge. A final blessing was given by Father Bossi. A reception for students and their parents and guests followed at O’Hara.

Ryleigh Meyers, campus minister, coordinated the evening. Chris Cummings, class moderator, extended thanks to the faculty and staff, the Home School Association, and the families who helped make the evening a special event. Colin Sperrazza directed the school’s Song Corps that accompanied the liturgy.